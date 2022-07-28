Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Stock Position Boosted by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,045,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346,516 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.69% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $21,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000.

Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSCP traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $20.67. 212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,523. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $22.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.88.

