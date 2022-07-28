Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMS) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMS – Get Rating) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.72 and last traded at $23.72. Approximately 115 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.68.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.16.
