Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $80.91. 1,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,655. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.05. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $75.06 and a 1-year high of $94.11.
Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (PSL)
- Is Keurig-Dr. Pepper A Value Worth Buying?
- C3.AI Stock is a Bargain Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Game Changer
- Two High Yield ETF That Can Substitute For Index Funds
- Did The FOMC Put A Bottom In The S&P 500?
- A Closer Look At Disney: Can It Earn a Place in Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.