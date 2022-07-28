Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $80.91. 1,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,655. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.05. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $75.06 and a 1-year high of $94.11.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSL. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,939,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

