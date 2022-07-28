Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Short Interest Up 960.0% in July

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, an increase of 960.0% from the June 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:KBWD opened at $17.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.45. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 1-year low of $15.34 and a 1-year high of $21.58.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.90%. This is a boost from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBWD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 66,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 11,502 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $704,000.

