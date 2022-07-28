Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Short Interest Up 960.0% in July

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, an increase of 960.0% from the June 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:KBWD opened at $17.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.45. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 1-year low of $15.34 and a 1-year high of $21.58.
Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.90%. This is a boost from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF
