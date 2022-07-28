Invesco Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.188 per share by the asset manager on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Invesco has a dividend payout ratio of 30.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Invesco to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

Invesco stock opened at $16.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. Invesco has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $27.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average of $19.92.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Invesco from $21.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Invesco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

In other news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll bought 827,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,516,042.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll bought 827,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,516,042.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Terry Vacheron bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,110.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Invesco by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Invesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Invesco by 41.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 31,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco by 40.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 20,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Invesco by 61.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the period. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

