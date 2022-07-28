Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Short Interest Down 89.3% in July

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 89.3% from the June 30th total of 110,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of VMO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,000. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $14.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average of $11.09.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0457 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VMO. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $5,250,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 206.2% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 416,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 280,590 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,736,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,945,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,277,000 after acquiring an additional 132,004 shares during the period. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,081,000.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

