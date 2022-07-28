Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Short Interest Down 89.3% in July

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 89.3% from the June 30th total of 110,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Price Performance
Shares of VMO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,000. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $14.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average of $11.09.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0457 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.
About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
