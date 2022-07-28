INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:IPU) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $466.37

Shares of INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:IPU – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 466.37 ($5.62) and traded as low as GBX 460.56 ($5.55). INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 464 ($5.59), with a volume of 33,193 shares traded.

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £159.66 million and a PE ratio of 443.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 466.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 511.79.

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.23%.

Insider Transactions at INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust

About INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust

In related news, insider Jane Lewis bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 489 ($5.89) per share, with a total value of £4,890 ($5,891.57).

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

