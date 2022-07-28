Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 77.5% from the June 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ISEM traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.82. 171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,005. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.50. Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $30.50.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.667 per share. This is an increase from Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF ( NASDAQ:ISEM Get Rating ) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,432 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 13.71% of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

