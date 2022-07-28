Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 77.5% from the June 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ ISEM traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.82. 171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,005. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.50. Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $30.50.
Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.667 per share. This is an increase from Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.69%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF
