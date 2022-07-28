Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) is HCR Wealth Advisors’ 8th Largest Position

HCR Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 660,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,922 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up 2.4% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. HCR Wealth Advisors owned about 0.26% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $14,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,052,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,106,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,834 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,134,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,025 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,766,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,270 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,415,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $20.89 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.38.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.