Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Acquired by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $302,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $374,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

SPLV stock opened at $63.20 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $58.16 and a 1-year high of $69.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.38.

