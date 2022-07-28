Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Purchased by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,228 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $7,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $44.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.32. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $40.74 and a 12-month high of $53.90.
