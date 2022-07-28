Investors Buy Large Volume of Johnson Controls International Call Options (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 19,207 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,963% compared to the typical volume of 931 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on JCI. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.53.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $52.14. 112,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,581,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The stock has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.15 and a 200 day moving average of $59.82.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 362,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 200,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,786 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.