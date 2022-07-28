Investors Purchase High Volume of Kirkland’s Put Options (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 3,175 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,274% compared to the average daily volume of 231 put options.

Institutional Trading of Kirkland’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIRK. Osmium Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 1,674,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,556,000 after buying an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Kirkland’s by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 386,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 145,366 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland’s in the 4th quarter worth $1,554,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kirkland’s by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 148,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 77,595 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter worth $673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KIRK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Kirkland’s from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Kirkland’s to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kirkland’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Kirkland’s Stock Performance

KIRK traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $3.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,863. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.28. The firm has a market cap of $39.20 million, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.96. Kirkland’s has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $27.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $103.29 million during the quarter.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

