ioneer (OTCMKTS:GSCCF) Trading Up 1.6%

ioneer Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSCCF – Get Rating) shares were up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 0.37 and last traded at 0.37. Approximately 339,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 190,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.36.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ioneer in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.33.

ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. It owns 100% interest in the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018. ioneer Ltd was incorporated in 2001 and is based in North Sydney, Australia.

