IOST (IOST) 1-Day Volume Tops $21.14 Million

IOST (IOST) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. IOST has a total market cap of $256.82 million and approximately $21.14 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST coin can now be purchased for about $0.0138 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IOST has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,808.57 or 0.99924705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00173833 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005486 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003809 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00126463 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00029617 BTC.

About IOST

IOST (IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOST’s official website is iost.io. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken.

Buying and Selling IOST

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

