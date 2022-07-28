IRON Financial LLC Sells 77 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

IRON Financial LLC lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 997 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Stock Down 1.0 %

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.00.

Visa stock opened at $210.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $400.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $251.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.64.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

