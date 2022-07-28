Iron Spark I (NASDAQ:ISAA) Trading Up 0.1%

Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA – Get Rating) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 647 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 115,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%.
Iron Spark I Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on target business in the consumer brands that are tech-enabled.
