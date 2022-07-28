Iron Spark I (NASDAQ:ISAA) Trading Up 0.1%

Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA – Get Rating) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 647 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 115,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

Iron Spark I Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95.

Iron Spark I Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%.

Institutional Trading of Iron Spark I

Iron Spark I Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Spark I by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Iron Spark I during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in Iron Spark I during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Iron Spark I by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 96,285 shares during the period. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Iron Spark I by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 823,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 44,992 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Spark I Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on target business in the consumer brands that are tech-enabled.

