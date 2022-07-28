iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHY) Stock Price Down 0%

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHY – Get Rating) shares traded down 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $82.75 and last traded at $82.75. 2,853,966 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 5,988,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.79.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.79 and its 200 day moving average is $83.54.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
- C3.AI Stock is a Bargain Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Game Changer
- Did The FOMC Put A Bottom In The S&P 500?
- Two High Yield ETF That Can Substitute For Index Funds
- A Closer Look At Disney: Can It Earn a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Should You Buy AbbVie Ahead Of Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.