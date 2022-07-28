iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $449,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,711,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,136,000 after acquiring an additional 10,778 shares during the period.

IEF opened at $104.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.99 and a fifty-two week high of $118.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

