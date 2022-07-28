iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Short Interest Update

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 821.8% from the June 30th total of 164,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,156,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $47.67 on Thursday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.76 and a 1 year high of $51.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.49 and a 200-day moving average of $48.35.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.