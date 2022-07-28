iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Short Interest Update

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 821.8% from the June 30th total of 164,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,156,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $47.67 on Thursday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.76 and a 1 year high of $51.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.49 and a 200-day moving average of $48.35.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
