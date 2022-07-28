iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Cut by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,179 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.5% of Summit X LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

BATS:IEFA opened at $60.83 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.06.

