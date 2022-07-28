iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stock Position Raised by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,015 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 4.7% of Summit X LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Summit X LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $19,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $89.31 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $80.64 and a 12 month high of $108.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.92 and a 200-day moving average of $94.13.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

