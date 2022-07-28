iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Short Interest Down 65.3% in July

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a decrease of 65.3% from the June 30th total of 80,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SUSL stock traded up $1.84 on Thursday, hitting $69.86. 18,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,863. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.23 and its 200 day moving average is $73.62. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $63.72 and a 1-year high of $85.04.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.