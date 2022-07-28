iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSL) Trading Down 1.1%

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $67.82 and last traded at $68.02. 35,220 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 147,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.81.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.62.

