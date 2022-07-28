iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Shares Acquired by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned 0.11% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IMCV. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $57,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $176,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $459,000.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.7 %
IMCV opened at $62.41 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $57.30 and a 52-week high of $71.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.39.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV)
- C3.AI Stock is a Bargain Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Game Changer
- Two High Yield ETF That Can Substitute For Index Funds
- Did The FOMC Put A Bottom In The S&P 500?
- A Closer Look At Disney: Can It Earn a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Should You Buy AbbVie Ahead Of Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.