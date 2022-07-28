iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Shares Acquired by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned 0.11% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IMCV. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $57,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $176,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $459,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

IMCV opened at $62.41 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $57.30 and a 52-week high of $71.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.39.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

