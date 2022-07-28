iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Bought by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $87.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.53. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $81.26 and a 1 year high of $107.46.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.847 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

