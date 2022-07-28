iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 647,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,382 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.8% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $44,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 14,272 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 17,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 73,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 87,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,989,652. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $82.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.99.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

