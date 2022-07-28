iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 5.4% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $136,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

IWF stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $235.40. 31,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,602,489. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.97 and a one year high of $311.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.30.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

