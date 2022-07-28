iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 50,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,455,000 after buying an additional 8,334 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% in the first quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 12,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 27,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 410.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $339,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

IWM opened at $183.41 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.78 and a one year high of $244.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.84.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

