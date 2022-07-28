iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Holdings Lowered by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.14. 4,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,161,938. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $85.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.83.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.