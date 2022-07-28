iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

IWP stock opened at $86.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.34. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

