iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) Holdings Raised by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc owned approximately 0.58% of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 146,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after buying an additional 29,745 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IDRV stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.99. The company had a trading volume of 713 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,169. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.51. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $35.23 and a 1 year high of $57.71.

