iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $105.33 on Thursday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.31 and a fifty-two week high of $108.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.61 and a 200 day moving average of $104.86.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.