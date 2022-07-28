iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $403.09 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $392.07 and its 200 day moving average is $422.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

