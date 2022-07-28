iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 2.8% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $143.58. The stock had a trading volume of 8,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,909. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.57 and its 200 day moving average is $148.97. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $132.18 and a one year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.