iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Bought by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IHI. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHI stock opened at $53.72 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $47.24 and a one year high of $67.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.08.

