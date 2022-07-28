IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS.

IVERIC bio Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.87. The stock had a trading volume of 87,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,955. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.55. IVERIC bio has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ISEE. Bank of America began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IVERIC bio

In other news, EVP Anthony S. Gibney sold 7,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $73,313.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,124.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Anthony S. Gibney sold 7,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $73,313.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,124.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Calvin W. Roberts bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in IVERIC bio by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 420,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in IVERIC bio by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,868,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,449,000 after acquiring an additional 8,811 shares during the last quarter.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.