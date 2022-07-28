Ixcoin (IXC) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.32 Million

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 100% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One Ixcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0619 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular exchanges. Ixcoin has a total market cap of $1.32 million and $177.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ixcoin has traded 97.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Freicoin (FRC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ixcoin Profile

Ixcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,280,101 coins. The official website for Ixcoin is www.ixcoin.net. The Reddit community for Ixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/ixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ixcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ixcoin (IXC) is a fork of Bitcoin with twice the inflation rate of 96 Ixcoins per block and the same 21 million total limit. Ixcoin is intended to closely mirror code updates to Bitcoin to allow for easy interoperability with Bitcoin-related third party services and APIs. IXCoin can be merge mined with bitcoin. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

