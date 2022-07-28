Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $205.38

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $205.38 and last traded at $205.22, with a volume of 6603 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $202.76.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JKHY. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $220.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.66.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $478.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.52 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,064.1% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 15,291,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,863,830,000 after acquiring an additional 15,043,859 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 160.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,422,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $783,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,271,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,239,000 after purchasing an additional 65,054 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,946,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,083,000 after purchasing an additional 29,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,564,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,687,000 after purchasing an additional 28,883 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

