Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 1,619 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $7,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,959,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,678,000 after buying an additional 158,295 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,384,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,451,000 after purchasing an additional 98,425 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,227,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 976,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,931,000 after acquiring an additional 127,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 527,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,071,000 after acquiring an additional 27,754 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FMB opened at $51.45 on Thursday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $49.97 and a 12 month high of $57.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

