Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 8,483 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,483 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $14,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,560,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,119,000 after purchasing an additional 429,103 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,526,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,419,736,000 after buying an additional 198,873 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,914,000 after buying an additional 83,528 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,754,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,560,000 after buying an additional 149,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,588,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,169,000 after buying an additional 171,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $117.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.43 and a fifty-two week high of $203.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.25.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

