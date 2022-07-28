Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,099 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $12,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $346,160,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,556.2% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 151,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,981,000 after purchasing an additional 142,668 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 210.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 150,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,255,000 after acquiring an additional 102,093 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,491,564,000 after acquiring an additional 88,284 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,283,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,548,646,000 after acquiring an additional 84,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total value of $26,239.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,931.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total value of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total value of $26,239.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,931.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,840 shares of company stock worth $919,852 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $875.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush cut SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $557.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.73.

SIVB opened at $379.43 on Thursday. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $355.37 and a 12-month high of $763.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $427.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $516.77. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.83.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 32.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.