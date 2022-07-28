Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $8,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLG. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Up 3.3 %

XLG opened at $306.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $296.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.25. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $275.57 and a 52 week high of $374.77.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.