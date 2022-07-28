Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 13,084 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,084 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $7,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,273,000 after acquiring an additional 111,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,862,000 after acquiring an additional 130,932 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,673,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,349,000 after acquiring an additional 556,270 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $348,527,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,390,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,626,000 after acquiring an additional 18,407 shares in the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRWD opened at $176.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.30. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.90.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,718,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,679 shares of company stock valued at $15,154,848. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

