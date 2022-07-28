Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 2.43% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $10,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Up 3.0 %
NASDAQ DWAS opened at $73.85 on Thursday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $64.87 and a 52-week high of $100.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.10 and a 200-day moving average of $78.70.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Increases Dividend
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS)
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Portfolio Management in Market Downturns
- Can These Two Airline Stocks Overcome Gravity And Fly Higher?
- Shopify Stock Rallies Despite Quarterly Loss
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.