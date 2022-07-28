Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $6.79 Million Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 88.2% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Biogen from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Biogen from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.36.

Biogen Stock Performance

Biogen stock opened at $212.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.39. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $351.86.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

