Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $8.73 Million Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 250,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,878 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $8,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 398.8% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LEG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Leggett & Platt Stock Up 0.1 %

LEG stock opened at $38.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.27. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.19 and a fifty-two week high of $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.28.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 59.46%.

Insider Transactions at Leggett & Platt

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $95,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,793. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Profile

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

