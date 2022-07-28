Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,230 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.73% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $8,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2,323.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 17,522 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of UCON opened at $24.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.30. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $26.71.

