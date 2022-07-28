Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $11,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,795,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock opened at $113.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.57. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $102.20 and a 12-month high of $158.05.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

