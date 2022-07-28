Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 992,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,616 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $7,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Wipro in the fourth quarter worth $455,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Wipro by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wipro during the fourth quarter valued at $472,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wipro during the fourth quarter valued at $828,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Wipro during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WIT. Macquarie raised Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered Wipro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

WIT opened at $5.16 on Thursday. Wipro Limited has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.74. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Wipro had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

